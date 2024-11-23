Left Menu

From Fugitive to Builder: The Arrest of Imran Hashmi

Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended Imran Hashmi, a criminal turned builder, in Mumbai. Hashmi was involved in multiple criminal activities, including dacoity, robbery, and theft. He evaded arrest and became a proclaimed offender. A tip-off led to his capture in Mumbai's Wadala area.

Updated: 23-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:22 IST
Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully apprehended Imran Hashmi, once a notorious criminal, now a builder, who had been living in Mumbai for 15 years, officials announced on Saturday.

Hashmi was involved in 26 cases of serious crime, including dacoity, robbery, and theft, as well as violations under the Arms Act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He was part of the Ramzan Pehalwan gang and had been declared a 'proclaimed offender' in several cases.

A precise tip-off indicated Hashmi had relocated to Mumbai to evade authorities. The Crime Branch conducted a raid on November 20 in Wadala, Mumbai, suspecting his presence due to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, culminating in his arrest. A continued investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

