Escalation in Gaza: Lives Lost Amidst Unyielding Conflict
The ongoing military conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of over 120 Palestinians. The Israeli military operation aims to prevent attacks, but accusations of targeting civilian areas persist. Attempts at negotiating a ceasefire remain stalled.
Over the past 48 hours, Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 120 Palestinians, with a hospital on Gaza's northern edge sustaining damage and injuring medical workers, according to Palestinian medics.
Health officials report that seven family members were among those killed in an overnight strike in Gaza City's Zeitoun suburb. Additional fatalities were confirmed in separate raids in central and southern Gaza. The Israeli forces' escalation marks the most significant offensive since the beginning of last month.
The Israeli military justifies its actions as necessary to thwart Hamas fighters from launching attacks, while local residents fear it may aim to depopulate certain areas for buffer zones, allegations that Israel denies. On the ground, tensions remain high with little progress toward a ceasefire as diplomatic negotiations falter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
