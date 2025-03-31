Tragedy Strikes As Upasa Phukan, Daughter of Assam's Iconic Leader, Dies by Suicide
Upasa Phukan, daughter of late Assam home minister Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, died by suicide in Guwahati. She reportedly jumped from the second floor of her residence. Upasa had been struggling with mental health issues and was receiving treatment. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.
- Country:
- India
Upasa Phukan, the only child of the late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, a former Assam home minister, died by suicide in Guwahati's Kharghuli area, police confirmed on Monday.
According to authorities, 28-year-old Upasa jumped from the second floor of her home where she resided with her mother. Despite being rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.
Investigations revealed that she had endured persistent mental health concerns and was undergoing treatment. While police registered a case of unnatural death, no suicide note was found. State officials and leaders expressed deep condolences for her sudden passing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Mangaluru Sub-Jail: Undertrial's Alleged Suicide Raises Concerns
Tragic Holi: Woman's Suicide in Ballia Sparks Concerns
Opposition Walkout as Karnataka's Metro Fare and Farmer Suicides Stir Debate
Tragedy in Kerala: Twin Shocking Murder-Suicide Incidents Unfold
Tragedy Strikes: Young Survivor's Alleged Suicide in Shelter Home