Acid Attack: A Lifelong Scarring Verdict in Delhi
In a landmark verdict, a Delhi court convicted Raghav Mukhiya for an acid attack on a man and his two daughters in 2017. The brutal incident resulted in severe injuries and psychological scars, highlighting the devastating and rampant nature of such crimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:29 IST
India
- India
A Delhi court has reached a decisive verdict in a chilling acid attack case, holding the accused, Raghav Mukhiya, guilty of assaulting a man and his two daughters in 2017.
Addition Sessions Judge Aditi Garg noted the enduring and devastating physical and psychological scars caused by the attack, emphasizing the gravity of such offenses transcending societal boundaries.
The court dismissed defenses suggesting Mukhiya's innocence, affirming the prosecution's case under Section 326 A of the Indian Penal Code. The sentencing arguments are scheduled for a later date.
