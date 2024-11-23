Acid Attack: A Lifelong Scarring Verdict in Delhi

A Delhi court has reached a decisive verdict in a chilling acid attack case, holding the accused, Raghav Mukhiya, guilty of assaulting a man and his two daughters in 2017.

Addition Sessions Judge Aditi Garg noted the enduring and devastating physical and psychological scars caused by the attack, emphasizing the gravity of such offenses transcending societal boundaries.

The court dismissed defenses suggesting Mukhiya's innocence, affirming the prosecution's case under Section 326 A of the Indian Penal Code. The sentencing arguments are scheduled for a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)