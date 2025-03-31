High-Profile Verdict: UAE Court Sentences Three to Death Over Rabbi's Murder

An Emirati court has issued death sentences to three individuals implicated in the murder of Israeli-Moldovan citizen Zvi Kogan, according to a state media report released Monday.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals' State Security Chamber delivered the verdicts, while a fourth individual received a life sentence for aiding the crime.

Amid regional tensions exacerbated by the Israel-Hamas conflict, no motive has been disclosed. Diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE endure despite strains, with accusations and denials involving Iran surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)