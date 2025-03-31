High-Profile Verdict: UAE Court Sentences Three to Death Over Rabbi's Murder
Three individuals have been sentenced to death by a UAE court for the murder of Israeli-Moldovan Zvi Kogan. A fourth person received a life sentence. The case, linked to increased tensions in the region, has seen international attention, with diplomatic relations remaining strained but intact.
31-03-2025
An Emirati court has issued death sentences to three individuals implicated in the murder of Israeli-Moldovan citizen Zvi Kogan, according to a state media report released Monday.
The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals' State Security Chamber delivered the verdicts, while a fourth individual received a life sentence for aiding the crime.
Amid regional tensions exacerbated by the Israel-Hamas conflict, no motive has been disclosed. Diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE endure despite strains, with accusations and denials involving Iran surrounding the case.
