Militant Hideout Busted in Baramulla: A Victory for Security Forces

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district uncovered a militant hideout, recovering arms and ammunition. Following credible leads, they launched a search in the Kunzer area, finding and destroying the hideout. This operation prevented potential threats, disrupting plans to destabilize peace in the region.

Updated: 23-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:20 IST
In a significant operation, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district dismantled a militant hideout on Saturday. Police reported the recovery of arms and ammunition.

The operation, based on credible leads, took place in the forests near Malwa village in the Kunzer area. A police spokesperson confirmed the discovery of incriminating materials.

Following the recovery, the hideout was destroyed according to legal protocols, effectively preventing threats to the region's peace and stability. This successful mission disrupts plans aimed at undermining harmony in Kashmir.

