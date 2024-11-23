Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Key Global Challenges at G7 Summit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is embarking on a crucial diplomatic mission to Europe, with the highlight being a G7 meeting focusing on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

These discussions come with added urgency as the Biden administration prepares to transition to President-elect Donald Trump's leadership, prompting concerns about possible shifts in U.S. foreign policy.

The G7's agenda includes military and economic support for Ukraine, strategies for Middle East peace, and the implications of U.S.-China relations as Blinken meets with officials, including Pope Francis, before concluding his trip.

