Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Northern Gaza: Hostage Situation Turns Fatal

A spokesperson from Hamas asserted that an Israeli female hostage was killed on Saturday in northern Gaza, a region targeted by Israeli forces. This unfortunate event highlights the ongoing tensions and violence in the region, leading to further international concern and diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:39 IST
Tragic Incident in Northern Gaza: Hostage Situation Turns Fatal

A representative from Hamas' armed wing announced on Saturday that an Israeli female hostage had been killed in northern Gaza. This incident occurred following strikes by Israeli forces.

The death of the hostage adds to the escalating tension and violence between Israel and Gaza, sparking concern globally.

International observers are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves, calling for both sides to exercise restraint and seek peaceful resolutions to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024