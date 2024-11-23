Thadou Inpi Advocates for Peace Amid Manipur Unrest

In the throes of ongoing violence in Manipur, the Thadou Inpi, an organization representing the Thadou tribe, has urged state and central governments, along with community leaders, to collaborate for peace.

The Thadou, the largest sub-tribe of the Kuki Zo communities, assert that they have been the most affected yet remain committed to advocating for peace to end the "untold sufferings."

Responding to criticism from 10 Kuki legislators, some of whom are part of the ruling NDA, the Thadou Inpi accuses them of engaging in political opportunism rather than addressing the people's suffering.

