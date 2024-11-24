Russia accuses the United States of instigating a serious crisis in Asia by strengthening ties with Taiwan, thereby challenging the 'one China' principle, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko. This accusation aligns with Moscow's ongoing support of China's stance on Taiwan.

Rudenko criticized Washington for enhancing its military and political contacts with Taipei, framing these actions as a deliberate attempt to provoke China and potentially create a crisis in Asia. This strategy, he argued, serves Washington's strategic interests in the region.

The increased military support for Taiwan, including a recent $567 million package approved by President Biden, exacerbates tensions. Parallelly, Russia and China continue to fortify their partnership against what they perceive as U.S. aggression, reminiscent of Cold War-era hostilities.

