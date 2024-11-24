Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Disputed Mosque Survey in Sambhal

A second survey of a disputed Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal led to tensions as protesters clashed with police. The incident involves claims that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. Ten individuals were detained as authorities aim to identify those inciting violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:06 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Disputed Mosque Survey in Sambhal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Sambhal on Sunday during a second survey of a Mughal-era mosque, when police clashed with locals amid claims that the site was originally a Hindu temple.

Authorities detained ten individuals following stone-pelting incidents, as the survey continued under a court order amidst escalating local unrest.

Police, backed by civil administration officials, have promised strict action against miscreants, as both historical and religious factors fuel this complex legal and communal dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024