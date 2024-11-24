Tensions Escalate Over Disputed Mosque Survey in Sambhal
A second survey of a disputed Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal led to tensions as protesters clashed with police. The incident involves claims that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. Ten individuals were detained as authorities aim to identify those inciting violence.
Tensions flared in Sambhal on Sunday during a second survey of a Mughal-era mosque, when police clashed with locals amid claims that the site was originally a Hindu temple.
Authorities detained ten individuals following stone-pelting incidents, as the survey continued under a court order amidst escalating local unrest.
Police, backed by civil administration officials, have promised strict action against miscreants, as both historical and religious factors fuel this complex legal and communal dispute.
