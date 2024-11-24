Left Menu

Sarma Urges Action on Illegal Immigration Post-Jharkhand Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on the Jharkhand government to address illegal infiltration, urging newly elected MLAs to prioritize this issue. Despite BJP's election loss, Sarma emphasized that tackling the threat of infiltrators remains a constitutional duty. He reflected on the campaign and expressed gratitude for public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:34 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called upon the re-elected JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand to fulfill its constitutional duty by identifying and deporting illegal infiltrators in the state.

Sarma, involved with BJP's election efforts in Jharkhand, pressed the newly elected party MLAs to address the critical issue of infiltration within the government assembly, stressing the grave threat posed by illegal migrants.

Despite the BJP's setback in Jharkhand, where the JMM retained power with 56 out of 81 assembly seats, Sarma encouraged the opposition to persist in addressing infiltration concerns, describing failures as stepping stones toward future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

