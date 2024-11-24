Sarma Urges Action on Illegal Immigration Post-Jharkhand Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called upon the re-elected JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand to fulfill its constitutional duty by identifying and deporting illegal infiltrators in the state.

Sarma, involved with BJP's election efforts in Jharkhand, pressed the newly elected party MLAs to address the critical issue of infiltration within the government assembly, stressing the grave threat posed by illegal migrants.

Despite the BJP's setback in Jharkhand, where the JMM retained power with 56 out of 81 assembly seats, Sarma encouraged the opposition to persist in addressing infiltration concerns, describing failures as stepping stones toward future success.

