Ukraine's Resilient Air Defence Thwarts Drone Attack

In a remarkable display of defensive capability, Ukraine's air forces succeeded in intercepting 50 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight. This was confirmed by the Ukrainian military on Sunday.

Despite the victory in thwarting the drone assault, Ukrainian forces reported losing track of 19 drones, according to a statement posted on the Telegram messenger platform.

Moreover, the air force highlighted that there remain four drones still traversing the skies, indicating a persisting threat in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)