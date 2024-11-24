Ukraine's Resilient Air Defence Thwarts Drone Attack
Ukraine's air defence forces successfully intercepted 50 out of 73 Russian drones that were launched overnight. However, 19 drones are still unaccounted for and four continue to be in the air, according to statements from Ukraine's military via Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a remarkable display of defensive capability, Ukraine's air forces succeeded in intercepting 50 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight. This was confirmed by the Ukrainian military on Sunday.
Despite the victory in thwarting the drone assault, Ukrainian forces reported losing track of 19 drones, according to a statement posted on the Telegram messenger platform.
Moreover, the air force highlighted that there remain four drones still traversing the skies, indicating a persisting threat in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Strategic Military Vision for Japan's Future
UN Security Council Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Paramilitary Generals
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Raids in West Bank
Xi Jinping Implements New Military Equipment Regulations
Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Military Targets in Russia