Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilient Air Defence Thwarts Drone Attack

Ukraine's air defence forces successfully intercepted 50 out of 73 Russian drones that were launched overnight. However, 19 drones are still unaccounted for and four continue to be in the air, according to statements from Ukraine's military via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:51 IST
Ukraine's Resilient Air Defence Thwarts Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a remarkable display of defensive capability, Ukraine's air forces succeeded in intercepting 50 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight. This was confirmed by the Ukrainian military on Sunday.

Despite the victory in thwarting the drone assault, Ukrainian forces reported losing track of 19 drones, according to a statement posted on the Telegram messenger platform.

Moreover, the air force highlighted that there remain four drones still traversing the skies, indicating a persisting threat in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024