Police Nab Fugitive Pasonda Gang Member

Delhi police have successfully apprehended Azim, a fugitive and member of the notorious Pasonda gang, who was wanted in connection with various criminal cases. Official reports confirmed his arrest on Sunday.

Azim, who has been absconding since 2019, previously faced arrest in 2017 for allegedly dealing in illegal firearms. Subsequent charges under the provisions of the MCOCA and other offenses, including drug-related and sexual harassment cases, were filed against him, according to police statements.

The police, acting on a tip-off, managed to locate and arrest Azim in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where he was reportedly employed at a food processing unit. Authorities continue to investigate further links and accomplices related to the gang's activities.

