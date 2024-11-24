Left Menu

Ukraine's Kursk Clash: Shifting Territories and Tactical Tensions

Ukraine has lost over 40% of the territory in Russia's Kursk region gained during a surprise incursion. Russian forces have launched counter-assaults, deploying 59,000 troops. Ukraine's strategic aim is to impede Russian advances and boost its leverage in future peace talks amid ongoing challenges in the Donetsk region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic recalibration in Russia's Kursk region, Ukraine has ceded more than 40% of the territory it seized in a surprise August incursion, following relentless Russian counter-assaults. A senior Ukrainian military official notes that about 800 square kilometers remain under Ukrainian control, down from 1,376 square kilometers.

Despite initial advances, Ukrainian forces face increasing pressure as Russian troops continue to push forward, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region. President Zelenskiy emphasized the critical need to hold Kursk as part of a larger strategy against Kremlin objectives targeting the Donbas region.

The introduction of about 11,000 North Korean troops into the region and recent missile exchanges underscore the escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Kyiv strengthens its air defenses amid dialogue with Western allies concerning enhanced security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

