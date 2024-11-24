Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Gogi Gang's Autolifting Trio

Delhi Police arrested three men from the Gogi gang involved in auto theft. Kuldeep, Gurmeet, and Jasbeer, were caught with two stolen cars and a gun. They used to dismantle stolen vehicles and sell altered parts. Kuldeep cited financial needs for returning to crime.

Delhi Police Nabs Gogi Gang's Autolifting Trio
Delhi Police has successfully apprehended three individuals linked to the Gogi gang, a notorious group involved in stealing and supplying vehicles. The arrest was made following a strategic operation based on a tip-off.

The police intercepted Kuldeep, Gurmeet, and Jasbeer near the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, recovering two stolen cars, a homemade pistol, and live ammunition. Kuldeep, with a significant criminal history, ran the operation, supported by his brother and an accomplice.

During questioning, Kuldeep admitted to using advanced communication methods to evade detection when targeting vehicles at night. The gang modified stolen cars to sell them off as scrap. Financial pressures, including a family wedding, were cited as reasons for Kuldeep's continued criminal activities.

