Left Menu

Controversial Furlough: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks Free for 21 Days

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed chief of Dera Sacha Sauda and a rape convict, has been granted a 21-day furlough. Singh, serving a 20-year sentence, walked out of Haryana's Rohtak jail and returned to his Dera headquarters. His releases often coincide with regional elections, sparking criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:23 IST
Controversial Furlough: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks Free for 21 Days
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has been granted a 21-day furlough, walking free from the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday morning. His release has raised eyebrows as it precedes several key regional elections.

After being released, Singh traveled to his Dera headquarters in Sirsa, where he is expected to remain during the furlough. Singh is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two of his followers, a conviction delivered in 2017.

The timing of Singh's furloughs and paroles, often aligning with electoral events in Punjab, Haryana, and nearby states, has attracted criticism from Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Singh's influence remains strong across the region, particularly in districts like Sirsa and Hisar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025