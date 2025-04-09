Controversial Furlough: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks Free for 21 Days
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed chief of Dera Sacha Sauda and a rape convict, has been granted a 21-day furlough. Singh, serving a 20-year sentence, walked out of Haryana's Rohtak jail and returned to his Dera headquarters. His releases often coincide with regional elections, sparking criticism.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has been granted a 21-day furlough, walking free from the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday morning. His release has raised eyebrows as it precedes several key regional elections.
After being released, Singh traveled to his Dera headquarters in Sirsa, where he is expected to remain during the furlough. Singh is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two of his followers, a conviction delivered in 2017.
The timing of Singh's furloughs and paroles, often aligning with electoral events in Punjab, Haryana, and nearby states, has attracted criticism from Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Singh's influence remains strong across the region, particularly in districts like Sirsa and Hisar.
