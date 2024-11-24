Left Menu

Unveiling the Oreshnik: Russia's New Ballistic Threat

Ukrainian investigators are probing the debris of a newly used Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile in Dnipro. Dubbed 'Oreshnik' by Russia, it's claimed to be impervious to air defenses. This marks the missile's first use in the conflict. Ukrainian authorities are assessing the weapon's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:24 IST
Ukrainian investigators are meticulously examining the remnants of a novel Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile, used in an attack on Dnipro this Thursday. This is the first instance of such a potent weapon being deployed in the ongoing conflict. Investigation teams have been granted limited access to the missile wreckage, under stringent security measures.

Reuters was part of a selective group of reporters allowed a glimpse into the wreckage, with explicit instructions against revealing the site's exact whereabouts due to security concerns. The remains, charred and disintegrated, are housed within a secure hangar for forensic evaluation, providing insights into Russian military logistics and potential counterstrategies.

Dubbed 'Oreshnik' or 'Hazel Tree' by Russia, the missile poses a challenging interception by air defenses, Ukraine has reported its speed exceeding 13,000 kph en route to Dnipro. This missile type spans 5,500 kilometers in range, according to initial assessments by Ukrainian experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

