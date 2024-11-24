Minister Jitendra Singh's Direct Outreach: Public Durbar in Kathua

On Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh conducted a nearly two-hour Public Durbar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, as part of a direct outreach effort to resolve public issues at their origin. This initiative is indicative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to addressing citizens' grievances promptly.

The event, held at the Marheen block of Hiranagar sector near the International border, saw several issues being resolved on-the-spot. Local officials, including Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, were present to facilitate immediate interventions, ensuring swift action on public concerns.

This marks the third such Public Durbar in Kathua in recent months, underscoring Minister Singh's dedication to engaging with his constituents in the Udhampur parliamentary constituency. Singh affirmed the NDA government's resolve to serve the populace, emphasizing ease of living and inclusivity beyond political, caste, and regional boundaries.

