Imposter IAS Officer Busted: Unmasking Mehul Shah's Elaborate Scam

In a shocking revelation, the Ahmedabad police have uncovered a scheme involving a 29-year-old conman who masqueraded as an IAS officer using counterfeit documents to swindle people out of significant sums of money.

Identified as Mehul Shah, an engineer overseeing two educational institutions in Gujarat's Morbi district, he duped unsuspecting victims with fabricated government letters and false claims, according to crime branch inspector JK Makwana.

Among Shah's deceitful exploits was convincing a local car rental operator to install a siren and curtains in a vehicle under the guise of a top government official, alongside forging an appointment letter and defaulting on payments owed to contractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)