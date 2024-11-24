Imposter IAS Officer Busted: Unmasking Mehul Shah's Elaborate Scam
Mehul Shah, a 29-year-old engineer, posed as an IAS officer utilizing fake documents from various government departments to defraud individuals of lakhs in Gujarat. Arrested by Ahmedabad police, Shah's con included bogus official letters and forged identities, targeting unsuspecting victims like car rental businesses and educational institutions.
In a shocking revelation, the Ahmedabad police have uncovered a scheme involving a 29-year-old conman who masqueraded as an IAS officer using counterfeit documents to swindle people out of significant sums of money.
Identified as Mehul Shah, an engineer overseeing two educational institutions in Gujarat's Morbi district, he duped unsuspecting victims with fabricated government letters and false claims, according to crime branch inspector JK Makwana.
Among Shah's deceitful exploits was convincing a local car rental operator to install a siren and curtains in a vehicle under the guise of a top government official, alongside forging an appointment letter and defaulting on payments owed to contractors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
