Kolkata Police Arrest Accused in Coal Scam and Minor Harassment Case
Bikash Mishra, allegedly involved in a coal scam, was arrested for minor harassment. Mishra, already under the CBI's scrutiny, was remanded for a day by the Alipore police court. He’s accused under the POCSO Act and claimed his life was in danger if he revealed more details.
- Country:
- India
Bikash Mishra, a figure embroiled in the coal scam investigated by the CBI, faced arrest by Kolkata Police on allegations of harassing a minor. This arrest took place following a complaint and adds complexity to Mishra's legal battles.
On Sunday, the Alipore police court ordered Mishra to judicial custody for a single day. The chief police prosecutor, Sourin Ghosal, insisted on presenting Mishra before the regular court on Monday, citing charges under the POCSO Act.
Meanwhile, Mishra, who was previously granted bail in the coal scam case involving his brother, claimed that exposing further information can jeopardize the government's position. He expressed fears for his safety while being transported by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heavy Penalty Imposed in Cyber Harassment Case in Pakistan
Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Accuses TDP Government of Harassment
Brotherly Crime: Fatal Stabbing over Street Harassment Sparks Protest in Delhi
Train Travails: Harassment on Delhi-Aligarh Route Stirs Safety Concerns
Independent Candidate Faces Judicial Custody Amidst Election Chaos