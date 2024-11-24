Kolkata Police Arrest Accused in Coal Scam and Minor Harassment Case

Bikash Mishra, a figure embroiled in the coal scam investigated by the CBI, faced arrest by Kolkata Police on allegations of harassing a minor. This arrest took place following a complaint and adds complexity to Mishra's legal battles.

On Sunday, the Alipore police court ordered Mishra to judicial custody for a single day. The chief police prosecutor, Sourin Ghosal, insisted on presenting Mishra before the regular court on Monday, citing charges under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, Mishra, who was previously granted bail in the coal scam case involving his brother, claimed that exposing further information can jeopardize the government's position. He expressed fears for his safety while being transported by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)