Left Menu

Kolkata Police Arrest Accused in Coal Scam and Minor Harassment Case

Bikash Mishra, allegedly involved in a coal scam, was arrested for minor harassment. Mishra, already under the CBI's scrutiny, was remanded for a day by the Alipore police court. He’s accused under the POCSO Act and claimed his life was in danger if he revealed more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:29 IST
Kolkata Police Arrest Accused in Coal Scam and Minor Harassment Case
  • Country:
  • India

Bikash Mishra, a figure embroiled in the coal scam investigated by the CBI, faced arrest by Kolkata Police on allegations of harassing a minor. This arrest took place following a complaint and adds complexity to Mishra's legal battles.

On Sunday, the Alipore police court ordered Mishra to judicial custody for a single day. The chief police prosecutor, Sourin Ghosal, insisted on presenting Mishra before the regular court on Monday, citing charges under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, Mishra, who was previously granted bail in the coal scam case involving his brother, claimed that exposing further information can jeopardize the government's position. He expressed fears for his safety while being transported by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024