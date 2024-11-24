Left Menu

Taliban's First COP29: Afghanistan's Climate Dilemma

Taliban officials will participate in COP29, a major UN climate conference in Azerbaijan, marking their highest-profile presence since gaining power in 2021. Despite not being formally recognized by the UN, they attend as observers due to Afghanistan's exclusion from full participation because of the Taliban's restrictive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:01 IST
For the first time since the Taliban took control in 2021, Afghan officials will attend the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan next week, as announced by the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

This participation marks a significant diplomatic engagement for the Taliban, as Afghanistan has been excluded from formal recognition at the United Nations due to its policies on women's rights and education.

Despite the lack of formal recognition, Afghan environment agency representatives were invited as observers, a move that allows them to engage in peripheral discussions amid the pressing climate challenges Afghanistan faces.

