Taliban's First COP29: Afghanistan's Climate Dilemma

For the first time since the Taliban took control in 2021, Afghan officials will attend the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan next week, as announced by the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

This participation marks a significant diplomatic engagement for the Taliban, as Afghanistan has been excluded from formal recognition at the United Nations due to its policies on women's rights and education.

Despite the lack of formal recognition, Afghan environment agency representatives were invited as observers, a move that allows them to engage in peripheral discussions amid the pressing climate challenges Afghanistan faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)