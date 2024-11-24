Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah's Rocket Barrages and Ceasefire Talks

Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel following a deadly Israeli strike in Beirut, raising the death toll to 29. As ceasefire talks progress, Israel continues its offensive against Hezbollah. U.S. proposals await Israel's response. The EU urges restraint and offers support to the Lebanese army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:08 IST
Hezbollah unleashed heavy rocket barrages on Israel on Sunday, as Israeli media reported a building being hit near Tel Aviv. This came after an intense Israeli airstrike in Beirut claimed at least 29 lives the previous day.

Israel has targeted Beirut's Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, as U.S.-led ceasefire discussions made strides. Hezbollah retaliated with precision missiles aimed at military sites in Tel Aviv. Israeli police reported multiple impacts near Petah Tikvah, with several minor injuries and significant damage observed.

Negotiations continue as U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein pursues a ceasefire proposal. The EU's Josep Borrell calls for mutual acceptance of the plan, emphasizing a return to peace based on U.N. Resolution 1701. Meanwhile, clashes have displaced over a million people in Lebanon.

