Tragic Honour Killing: Young Couple's Elopement Ends in Murder

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend's family in an honour killing case in Rajasthan's Baran. The couple had eloped, leading to the fatal attack by the woman's relatives. Four individuals, including her brother, have been charged and are being interrogated by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing case of honour killing, a 19-year-old youth in Rajasthan's Baran was brutally murdered by family members of his girlfriend, authorities revealed on Sunday. The tragedy unfolded after the young couple, deeply entwined in a romantic relationship, decided to elope together.

The family of the 21-year-old woman, allegedly incensed by the relationship, carried out the heinous act after intercepting the couple. The woman's brother, along with three other relatives, faces charges of murder and abduction. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and ignited a police investigation into the motives behind the crime.

The victim, Nitin Singh, suffered fatal injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. After being dropped at Baran district hospital by two of the accused, doctors pronounced him dead. As the investigation progresses, the case underscores the severe consequences of honour-based violence in modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

