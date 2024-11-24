Tragedy at Sea: Madagascar's Capsized Boats

A tragic maritime incident has claimed the lives of 24 individuals off the coast of Madagascar, as reported by Somalia's government on Sunday. The capsizing of two boats saw 46 people rescued, according to Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi.

Fiqi emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding the survivors, stating, "We are working tirelessly to ensure the survivors are brought back home safely and provided with the necessary care." The individuals involved were predominantly young Somalis, although their intended destination remains unclear.

In response to the disaster, a Somali delegation, led by the ambassador to Ethiopia, plans to visit Madagascar on Monday to oversee investigations and assist survivors. Concurrently, Somalia's ambassador to Morocco is to investigate reports of stranded Somali youth along Morocco's coastline. These incidents highlight concerns raised by the UN migration agency over increasing irregular migration from the Horn of Africa, driven by conflict and drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)