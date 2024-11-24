Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Madagascar's Capsized Boats

A tragic maritime incident off Madagascar's coast resulted in the deaths of 24 people, with 46 rescued. Most victims were young Somalis seeking better opportunities. Somali officials are working to ensure survivors' safety and address separate migration issues in Morocco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:35 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Madagascar's Capsized Boats
  • Country:
  • Somalia

A tragic maritime incident has claimed the lives of 24 individuals off the coast of Madagascar, as reported by Somalia's government on Sunday. The capsizing of two boats saw 46 people rescued, according to Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi.

Fiqi emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding the survivors, stating, "We are working tirelessly to ensure the survivors are brought back home safely and provided with the necessary care." The individuals involved were predominantly young Somalis, although their intended destination remains unclear.

In response to the disaster, a Somali delegation, led by the ambassador to Ethiopia, plans to visit Madagascar on Monday to oversee investigations and assist survivors. Concurrently, Somalia's ambassador to Morocco is to investigate reports of stranded Somali youth along Morocco's coastline. These incidents highlight concerns raised by the UN migration agency over increasing irregular migration from the Horn of Africa, driven by conflict and drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024