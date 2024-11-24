Brave MSF Guard Thwarts Theft, Survives Stabbing Incident

A Maharashtra Security Force guard faced a life-threatening situation when a woman he caught stealing at Thane railway station retaliated with violence. The 26-year-old, identified as Aniket Kadam, was on patrol duty when he noticed the suspicious activity.

Kadam had managed to catch Jainab Memon for allegedly stealing from a passenger. As he attempted to hand her over to authorities, her husband intervened. Unfazed, Kadam detained him too, suspecting his involvement. However, as the security personnel led the couple to the police station, the woman drew a knife and stabbed him in the waist.

Despite the assault, Kadam heroically ensured the woman's detention while her husband managed to escape but was arrested the next day by the Thane Government Railway Police. Authorities have charged the accused with attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)