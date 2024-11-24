House Arrest: Tensions Rise at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Police placed Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand under house arrest during a conference by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza. Narsinghanand's actions and comments have highlighted growing tensions around the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. Authorities intervened as his followers prepared to recite religious texts at the event.
Authorities took preventive measures on Sunday, placing Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand under house arrest to deter his participation in a gathering organized by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza. The event focused on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
In response to police intervention, Narsinghanand and his followers began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa within the temple grounds, underscoring the religious tensions surrounding the amendment bill.
Yati Narsinghanand voiced that Hindu tolerance is often misconstrued as weakness. ACP Wave City, Lipi Nagayach, confirmed the priest and his followers were restricted as they prepared to travel to Delhi for a parallel religious demonstration.
