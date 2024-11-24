Left Menu

Odisha Crime Branch Probes MLA Attack Amid Political Tensions

The Odisha government has ordered the CID to investigate the alleged attack on BJP-backed Independent MLA Himansu Sahoo by BJD supporters. The Crime Branch will handle three related cases, as tensions rise between political parties, leading to security measures in Jajpur town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 23:28 IST
Odisha Crime Branch Probes MLA Attack Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to undertake a comprehensive probe into the alleged attack on BJP-backed Independent MLA Himansu Sahoo. This follows an order given on Sunday by state authorities amid rising political tensions.

According to Sahoo, he was assaulted by supporters of the opposing Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during an agitation while en route to an official meeting in Jajpur on November 20. The investigation will be led by a special team under the leadership of CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kanta Mohanta.

BJD leader and opposition Chief Whip Pramila Malilk, however, has criticized the Odisha Police for what she claims is a biased approach to the case, accusing them of harassing BJD leaders. To date, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the ongoing case as police enhance security in Jajpur town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024