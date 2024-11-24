Odisha Crime Branch Probes MLA Attack Amid Political Tensions
The Odisha government has ordered the CID to investigate the alleged attack on BJP-backed Independent MLA Himansu Sahoo by BJD supporters. The Crime Branch will handle three related cases, as tensions rise between political parties, leading to security measures in Jajpur town.
Odisha's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to undertake a comprehensive probe into the alleged attack on BJP-backed Independent MLA Himansu Sahoo. This follows an order given on Sunday by state authorities amid rising political tensions.
According to Sahoo, he was assaulted by supporters of the opposing Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during an agitation while en route to an official meeting in Jajpur on November 20. The investigation will be led by a special team under the leadership of CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kanta Mohanta.
BJD leader and opposition Chief Whip Pramila Malilk, however, has criticized the Odisha Police for what she claims is a biased approach to the case, accusing them of harassing BJD leaders. To date, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the ongoing case as police enhance security in Jajpur town.
(With inputs from agencies.)
