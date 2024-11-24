Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Marriage Celebration: BSF Jawan Accused of Fatal Shooting in Baghpat

In Baghpat district, a BSF jawan allegedly shot dead a 40-year-old man after a dispute during a marriage celebration. The incident occurred in Sherpur Luhara village. Police have detained two individuals and recovered the firearm. A case has been registered against five people.

Baghpat | Updated: 24-11-2024 23:52 IST
In the Sherpur Luhara village of Baghpat district, a tragic incident unfolded when a BSF jawan allegedly shot a 40-year-old man, police disclosed on Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday night, police said, following a conflict at a marriage event in Shamli district over dancing music that reignited once the parties returned home.

Police have identified the suspect as Vishal Sharma, who reportedly used a pistol to fatally shoot Dharmeshwar. Two individuals have been detained, and a case filed against five suspects. The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

