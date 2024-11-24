Tragedy Strikes at Marriage Celebration: BSF Jawan Accused of Fatal Shooting in Baghpat

In the Sherpur Luhara village of Baghpat district, a tragic incident unfolded when a BSF jawan allegedly shot a 40-year-old man, police disclosed on Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday night, police said, following a conflict at a marriage event in Shamli district over dancing music that reignited once the parties returned home.

Police have identified the suspect as Vishal Sharma, who reportedly used a pistol to fatally shoot Dharmeshwar. Two individuals have been detained, and a case filed against five suspects. The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

