Tragedy Strikes at Marriage Celebration: BSF Jawan Accused of Fatal Shooting in Baghpat
In Baghpat district, a BSF jawan allegedly shot dead a 40-year-old man after a dispute during a marriage celebration. The incident occurred in Sherpur Luhara village. Police have detained two individuals and recovered the firearm. A case has been registered against five people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 24-11-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 23:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In the Sherpur Luhara village of Baghpat district, a tragic incident unfolded when a BSF jawan allegedly shot a 40-year-old man, police disclosed on Sunday.
The shooting happened Saturday night, police said, following a conflict at a marriage event in Shamli district over dancing music that reignited once the parties returned home.
Police have identified the suspect as Vishal Sharma, who reportedly used a pistol to fatally shoot Dharmeshwar. Two individuals have been detained, and a case filed against five suspects. The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Government Halts Eviction Notices Over Waqf Land Dispute
Karnataka Land Crisis: Farmers Caught in Waqf Property Dispute
Kerala's Land Dispute: CPI(M) Opposes Evictions, BJP Accused of Divide Tactics
J&K Students Allowed to Keep Beards After Resolving College Dispute
Tensions Escalate Over South China Sea Disputes