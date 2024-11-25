Left Menu

Woman Duped in Rs 34 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Scam

A woman in Gautam Buddha was deceived of Rs 34 lakh by cyber criminals in a 'digital arrest' scam, involving fake notices from the Enforcement Directorate. The fraudsters falsely linked her to illicit items and persuaded her to send the sum. Police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-11-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 01:05 IST
In a shocking case of online fraud, a woman from Gautam Buddha was swindled out of Rs 34 lakh by cyber criminals who orchestrated a 'digital arrest' scheme using counterfeit Enforcement Directorate notices.

According to the victim, Nidhi Paliwal, who resides in Sector-41, the scammers contacted her via phone and WhatsApp, threatening her with a fabricated story about a parcel under her name containing illegal items.

The cyber crime police in Gautam Buddha launched an investigation into the fraudulent activities, as Inspector Vijay Kumar Gautam confirmed that serious charges were falsely communicated to Paliwal, pushing her to transfer the funds.

