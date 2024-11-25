Woman Duped in Rs 34 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Scam

In a shocking case of online fraud, a woman from Gautam Buddha was swindled out of Rs 34 lakh by cyber criminals who orchestrated a 'digital arrest' scheme using counterfeit Enforcement Directorate notices.

According to the victim, Nidhi Paliwal, who resides in Sector-41, the scammers contacted her via phone and WhatsApp, threatening her with a fabricated story about a parcel under her name containing illegal items.

The cyber crime police in Gautam Buddha launched an investigation into the fraudulent activities, as Inspector Vijay Kumar Gautam confirmed that serious charges were falsely communicated to Paliwal, pushing her to transfer the funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)