Gehlot Demands Action on Cooperative Society Scams in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the BJP government for halting investigations into the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. He urges leaders to address the fraud, involving Rs 900 crore, and draws attention to discrepancies in the Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society case, alleging collusion and injustice to investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:37 IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP government of stalling the investigation into the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, which involves defrauding investors of Rs 900 crore.

Gehlot urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to seriously consider the scams' impact and take action. The Sanjivani case isn't isolated; irregularities in the Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society scam raise further concerns.

Properties linked to the Adarsh scam have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate. However, Gehlot claims unauthorized actions by Sirohi officials indicate BJP leaders' potential involvement in financial misconduct, urging leaders to seek justice for the victims.

