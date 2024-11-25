In a significant overnight military engagement, Russia's air defence systems successfully intercepted seven Ukrainian missiles targeting the Kursk region, according to the regional governor. This area, which borders Ukraine, was a focal point of military activity, highlighting ongoing tensions.

The regional governor, without offering extensive details, confirmed that in addition to the missiles, seven Ukrainian drones were also neutralized by air defense units. This defense action points to a robust response amid escalating military confrontations.

Roman Alyokhin, a pro-Russian military analyst and adviser to the governor, took to his Telegram messaging channel to provide insight into the scale of the attack, describing it as massive and utilizing foreign-made missiles. The nature of these claims underscores the complex dynamics at play in the region.

