Court-Ordered Survey Sparks Violence in Mughal-Era Mosque Dispute

Violence broke out in Sambhal over the weekend, following a court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Four individuals died, including one on Monday, and numerous protestors and officials suffered injuries during clashes.

Authorities have registered seven FIRs linked to the unrest, specifically naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, son of a local SP MLA, among the accused. Police have arrested 25 individuals and continue to identify others involved.

In response, the district administration has imposed strict prohibitory orders, halted internet services, and closed schools, aiming to restore peace. The conflict arises from allegations that a Hindu temple once stood where the mosque is now located.

