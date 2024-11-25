Left Menu

Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions Near Resolution

Israeli ambassador Mike Herzog optimistic about a forthcoming ceasefire with Hezbollah. The deal, still under negotiation, aims to end ongoing hostilities but requires governmental agreement. Disputes remain over Israel's right to act on violations and Hezbollah's military presence in southern Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:17 IST
  Country:
  • Israel

Efforts to resolve the lingering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah may soon reach a pivotal moment, according to Israeli ambassador to Washington, Mike Herzog. He voiced optimism on Israeli Army Radio about a cease-fire agreement being achievable in the coming days.

Despite progress, unresolved issues include Israel's demand for the option to intervene should Hezbollah breach conditions of the proposed agreement. The deal's intent is to demilitarize southern Lebanon, addressing Israel's security concerns after Hezbollah ignored a 2006 UN resolution.

Increased optimism followed a U.S.-led diplomatic push aiming to broker peace. Meanwhile, hostilities, which surged into a full-scale war last September, continue to destabilize the region, prompting Iran's leader to denounce Israeli actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

