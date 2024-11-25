Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions Near Resolution

Efforts to resolve the lingering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah may soon reach a pivotal moment, according to Israeli ambassador to Washington, Mike Herzog. He voiced optimism on Israeli Army Radio about a cease-fire agreement being achievable in the coming days.

Despite progress, unresolved issues include Israel's demand for the option to intervene should Hezbollah breach conditions of the proposed agreement. The deal's intent is to demilitarize southern Lebanon, addressing Israel's security concerns after Hezbollah ignored a 2006 UN resolution.

Increased optimism followed a U.S.-led diplomatic push aiming to broker peace. Meanwhile, hostilities, which surged into a full-scale war last September, continue to destabilize the region, prompting Iran's leader to denounce Israeli actions.

