Controversy Erupts Over India's Waqf Amendment Bill
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) voiced concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, claiming it aims to seize Waqf properties nationwide. Accusations of biased handling by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and lack of consultation with Muslim organizations have fueled protests and legal warnings.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has raised serious concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, alleging it is a strategic move to seize Waqf properties across India. The spokesperson for AIMPLB, S Q R Ilyas, criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) responsible for the bill, accusing it of dishonesty during its proceedings.
In a recent press conference, Ilyas conveyed that all 44 proposed amendments would alter the status of Waqf properties, making it the first bill of its kind introduced without consulting Muslim organizations. The AIMPLB presented a detailed objection document to the JPC, stressing that suggestions were sought from citizens rather than pertinent stakeholders.
AIMPLB has planned nationwide protests to counter the bill, insufficiently addressed by the JPC, and vowed to pursue all feasible legal and constitutional routes to challenge the amendments. Additionally, AIMPLB criticized the Uniform Civil Code for undermining religious and cultural freedoms guaranteed by India's Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
