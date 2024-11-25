Arrest in UAE Over High-Profile Rabbi Murder

The United Arab Emirates' Interior Ministry announced on Monday that individuals suspected in the murder of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Kogan have been arrested. The suspects hail from Uzbekistan, according to the state news agency WAM.

Authorities stressed their commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident. They aim to unravel the details, circumstances, and motives behind the alleged killing.

The UAE's swift action underscores the country's dedication to addressing serious crimes effectively and transparently.

