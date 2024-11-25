Left Menu

Arrest in UAE Over High-Profile Rabbi Murder

The UAE Interior Ministry announced that suspects from Uzbekistan have been arrested in connection with the murder of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Kogan. The authorities are working swiftly to uncover the details, circumstances, and motives behind the incident, as reported by the WAM news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates' Interior Ministry announced on Monday that individuals suspected in the murder of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Kogan have been arrested. The suspects hail from Uzbekistan, according to the state news agency WAM.

Authorities stressed their commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident. They aim to unravel the details, circumstances, and motives behind the alleged killing.

The UAE's swift action underscores the country's dedication to addressing serious crimes effectively and transparently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

