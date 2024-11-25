Left Menu

Global Legal Scrutiny: The Adani Bribery Scandal

The USD 265 million bribery charges against Gautam Adani and others spotlight the extraterritorial application of US laws. The indictment involves allegations of securities and wire fraud linked to misleading investor statements. The legal proceedings underscore the complexities and reach of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:10 IST
Global Legal Scrutiny: The Adani Bribery Scandal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States' $265 million bribery charge against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani raises significant questions about the extraterritorial application of American laws, according to a prominent Indian-American attorney. Despite not residing in the U.S., Adani and others face charges linked to a vast bribery scheme.

Legal experts point to a precedent set by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, suggesting a presumption against extraterritorial jurisdiction. The indictment involves securities fraud and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, with allegations of artificial inflation of company value for investor deception.

The unfolding legal battle features a grand jury assessment, which doesn't determine guilt but evaluates evidence for prosecution. Gautam Adani and implicated associates have 21 days to respond to charges, emphasizing the complexity of global financial regulation enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024