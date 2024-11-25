Global Legal Scrutiny: The Adani Bribery Scandal

The United States' $265 million bribery charge against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani raises significant questions about the extraterritorial application of American laws, according to a prominent Indian-American attorney. Despite not residing in the U.S., Adani and others face charges linked to a vast bribery scheme.

Legal experts point to a precedent set by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, suggesting a presumption against extraterritorial jurisdiction. The indictment involves securities fraud and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, with allegations of artificial inflation of company value for investor deception.

The unfolding legal battle features a grand jury assessment, which doesn't determine guilt but evaluates evidence for prosecution. Gautam Adani and implicated associates have 21 days to respond to charges, emphasizing the complexity of global financial regulation enforcement.

