Jewellery Heist Mastermind Unveiled in Chandni Chowk Saga

The Delhi Police made a significant arrest on Monday, detaining a man accused of brazenly stealing gold jewellery valued at Rs 1 crore from a shop in Chandni Chowk.

Amit Verma, the accused, had been employed in the jewellery trade and was reportedly facing severe financial difficulties due to a substantial debt of approximately Rs 80 lakh. On November 18, Verma engaged fellow jeweller Pankaj Goyal under the guise of acquiring gold designs, leading to the theft of 1.8 kilograms of jewellery.

Police launched a rigorous pursuit across several cities, eventually apprehending Verma in Delhi. Surveillance footage aided the chase, capturing Verma's movements as he attempted to elude capture. Ultimately, Verma's return to Delhi and subsequent tip-off led to his arrest and the recovery of the stolen items.

