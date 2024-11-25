Jewellery Heist Mastermind Unveiled in Chandni Chowk Saga
Amit Verma, an employee at a Chandni Chowk jewellery shop, was arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 1 crore. Under debt stress, he absconded with jewellery from Pankaj Goyal's shop. Verma was tracked and arrested, and all stolen jewellery was recovered after intensive police efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police made a significant arrest on Monday, detaining a man accused of brazenly stealing gold jewellery valued at Rs 1 crore from a shop in Chandni Chowk.
Amit Verma, the accused, had been employed in the jewellery trade and was reportedly facing severe financial difficulties due to a substantial debt of approximately Rs 80 lakh. On November 18, Verma engaged fellow jeweller Pankaj Goyal under the guise of acquiring gold designs, leading to the theft of 1.8 kilograms of jewellery.
Police launched a rigorous pursuit across several cities, eventually apprehending Verma in Delhi. Surveillance footage aided the chase, capturing Verma's movements as he attempted to elude capture. Ultimately, Verma's return to Delhi and subsequent tip-off led to his arrest and the recovery of the stolen items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Breakthrough: Arrest of Arsh Dalla's Key Gang Members in Punjab
Accused Arrested in Horrific Maharashtra Child Rape Case
Brampton Protests: Arrests, Tensions, and International Reactions at Hindu Temple
Turkish Journalist Arrest Sparks Press Freedom Debate
Fraudster Arrested: Posed as NCB Officer to Cheat Women