Clashes Erupt Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Four Dead, Seven FIRs Filed

Seven FIRs have been lodged following violent clashes over the survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal. Samajwadi Party figures are among those named. Internet services are suspended, and the district is under prohibitory orders. Four fatalities have been reported, and 25 arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:34 IST
Clashes Erupt Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Four Dead, Seven FIRs Filed
The city of Sambhal was rocked by violence over the weekend as police filed seven FIRs in connection with clashes triggered by a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Among those named in the FIRs are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and the son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and halted internet services until November 30 to restore calm. Four people have died due to the violence, with three confirmed as gunshot victims. The unrest also led to the temporary closure of local schools and a call for a magisterial inquiry.

Authorities have arrested 25 individuals as efforts continue to identify others involved. The tensions began after assertions that the mosque site formerly housed a Hindu temple demolished in 1529. The situation remains tense with heavy police presence maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

