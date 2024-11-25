Clashes Erupt Over Mosque Survey in Sambhal: Four Dead, Seven FIRs Filed

The city of Sambhal was rocked by violence over the weekend as police filed seven FIRs in connection with clashes triggered by a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Among those named in the FIRs are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and the son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and halted internet services until November 30 to restore calm. Four people have died due to the violence, with three confirmed as gunshot victims. The unrest also led to the temporary closure of local schools and a call for a magisterial inquiry.

Authorities have arrested 25 individuals as efforts continue to identify others involved. The tensions began after assertions that the mosque site formerly housed a Hindu temple demolished in 1529. The situation remains tense with heavy police presence maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)