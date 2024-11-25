Global Leaders Urge Action Against Growing Land Mine Threat

In a compelling call to action, global leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Pope Francis, urged nations to cease the production and use of land mines, amid rising deployments worldwide.

During the fifth review of the International Mine Ban Treaty in Cambodia, Guterres emphasized the need for compliance, noting that some nations had regressed in their commitments to destroy antipersonnel mines. He encouraged states that have not yet acceded to the treaty to do so.

Pope Francis echoed this sentiment through a statement read by his deputy, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, highlighting the devastating impact of land mines on civilians, particularly children. The call for action was underscored by recent reports of continued mine use by countries such as Russia and non-state armed groups in various regions.

