Delhi HC Slams Government Over Flyover Fund Row

The Delhi High Court took a stern stance on Monday over an ongoing fund dispute between government departments concerning repairs to a flyover. This issue, arising between the Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (TTDC) and the Public Works Department (PWD), has ultimately placed the onus of responsibility on the Delhi government.

In a hearing attended by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, the court queried the government on accountability if the structurally defective flyover collapsed. 'Structural defects aren't an issue of funds or technicalities, but of safety,' the bench asserted.

The court addressed a PIL filed by BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan, insisting on rapid action for public safety and airing grievances over perceived financial negligence. The case underscores wider concerns over the state’s infrastructure spending and its impact on the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)