NAPA Chief Urges Punjab for Land Rights Protection

Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association, called for the Punjab government to introduce legislation protecting land rights. He emphasized the need to curb land purchases by non-residents and highlighted concerns about rising crime linked to illegal immigrants.

Updated: 25-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:05 IST
On Monday, Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association, urged the Punjab government to take legislative action to preserve local land rights and address the increasing crime rate in the state.

Chahal called for a bill in the Punjab Assembly akin to those in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, targeting the purchase of land by individuals from other states. The proposal aims to shield the local socio-economic fabric from potential risks.

Highlighting the issue of illegal immigrants in Punjab, Chahal attributed a rise in crime to their presence and pressed for stringent scrutiny measures to maintain law and order.

