Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Body Found in Thane Lake

An unidentified man's body was found in Thane's Masunda Lake. The deceased is believed to be in his 60s, and an accidental death case has been registered. Authorities are currently working to identify the man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Thane city have recovered the body of an unidentified man from a local lake. The incident took place at Masunda Lake, involving a man estimated to be in his 60s, according to Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

The case has been filed as an accidental death, and police officials are diligently working to ascertain the identity of the deceased man. Efforts to uncover more details about the incident are currently underway.

The discovery has prompted questions from the community about safety and surveillance around the lake area. The police urge anyone with information to come forward as they continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

