Tensions Surge in Pakistan: Protests Erupt Over Imran Khan's Imprisonment

Violent clashes erupted near Islamabad on Monday as supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces, resulting in the death of a policeman and numerous injuries. The demonstrations are part of a larger protest movement demanding Khan's release.

The government, aiming to curb the unrest, has enforced a heavy security lockdown, using shipping containers to block major roads and deploying riot gear-clad police and paramilitary personnel. Public transport in Punjab province has been halted to prevent the movement of protesters.

In response, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party accuses the government of resorting to violence and suppressing dissent. Despite a ban on gatherings in Islamabad, the protests persist, highlighting ongoing political tension following Khan's ousting by parliament in 2022.

