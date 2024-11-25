Delhi Gang Arrests: Unveiling the Underworld

Three alleged gang members have been arrested in southwest Delhi in two separate incidents, according to a senior police officer.

In the first case, two members of the Saddam Gauri gang were detained following an exchange of gunfire in Dabri. The suspects, identified as Suraj (19) from Pochan Pur and Faiz Khan (18) from Chanakya Place, were reportedly planning to murder a rival gang member. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and confronted the duo in the Bindapur area.

Suraj fired at the officers but was injured in retaliatory fire. Faiz was overpowered soon after. Police recovered two pistols and four cartridges at the scene. The second incident involved the arrest of Iqbal, a sharp shooter from the Kala Jathedi gang, in Chhawla. Iqbal, found in possession of a country-made pistol and a scooter, has a history of involvement in serious crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)