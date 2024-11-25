Left Menu

Towards Peace: Israel and Hezbollah Near Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions

Israel and Hezbollah are nearing a ceasefire agreement, as hostilities intensify between the two. While Lebanese officials remain cautiously optimistic, skepticism surrounds Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's intentions. Diplomatic efforts led by U.S. mediators signify progress, with potential breakthroughs anticipated within days despite ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:42 IST
Towards Peace: Israel and Hezbollah Near Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel appears to be on the verge of reaching a ceasefire with Hezbollah amid escalating tensions, according to Israeli and Lebanese officials. On Monday, the Israeli government acknowledged pending issues, but expressed optimism about a potential deal.

Sources reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tentatively approved the deal, but reservations remain regarding certain specifics. Simultaneously, violence has surged with Israel conducting airstrikes over the weekend, killing 29 in Beirut, while Hezbollah responded with a major rocket attack.

Diplomatic efforts saw strides last week when U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein highlighted significant progress during talks in Beirut, Israel, and Washington. However, Lebanese officials urge caution regarding Netanyahu's trustworthiness, though they concede the atmosphere is positive and developments are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024