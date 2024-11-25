Towards Peace: Israel and Hezbollah Near Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions

Israel appears to be on the verge of reaching a ceasefire with Hezbollah amid escalating tensions, according to Israeli and Lebanese officials. On Monday, the Israeli government acknowledged pending issues, but expressed optimism about a potential deal.

Sources reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tentatively approved the deal, but reservations remain regarding certain specifics. Simultaneously, violence has surged with Israel conducting airstrikes over the weekend, killing 29 in Beirut, while Hezbollah responded with a major rocket attack.

Diplomatic efforts saw strides last week when U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein highlighted significant progress during talks in Beirut, Israel, and Washington. However, Lebanese officials urge caution regarding Netanyahu's trustworthiness, though they concede the atmosphere is positive and developments are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)