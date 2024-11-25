ULFA's Five-Year Ban: A Continued Crackdown on Insurgency

The Indian government has extended the ban on the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) by another five years, citing its ongoing efforts to secede Assam from India and its ties with insurgent groups involved in extortion and violence.

First declared a banned outfit in 1990, the ULFA's prohibition has been routinely prolonged. The Union Home Ministry's notification outlined ULFA's prejudicial activities against India's sovereignty, including possession of illegal arms and ammunition, and involvement in multiple criminal cases, such as explosions.

Despite some factions signing peace accords, the hardline sector, led by Paresh Baruah, remains active. He purportedly operates from locations near the China-Myanmar border, complicating efforts for complete disbandment.

