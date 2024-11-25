Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams MCD Over Hasty Demolition of Historic Library

The Supreme Court criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for demolishing a historic library building without allowing the affected parties to seek legal relief. The historical Delhi Public Library, inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1951, was involved in legal proceedings concerning its demolition. An investigation has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed strong disapproval of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) demolition of a building that housed the Delhi Public Library without proper legal procedure. The historical library, established in 1951 by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was demolished despite pending legal action.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan conveyed their anger during a session, questioning the rapid action by the MCD and noting that the demolition occurred just days after a high court order. The court emphasized the need for an investigation into the circumstances that led to the hasty demolition.

Documentation presented in court allegedly showed an MCD engineer orchestrating the demolition. The court has called for explanations from both the MCD and a private firm involved in the case, Dimple Enterprise. Further scrutiny is anticipated, pending a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

