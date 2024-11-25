Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Rise Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Israel and Lebanon are nearing a ceasefire agreement in their ongoing conflict, guided by U.S. mediation. Despite continued hostilities, both Israeli and Lebanese officials express optimism regarding a potential deal, although trust issues and enforcement remain significant hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to finalize a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah are gaining momentum, despite escalating hostilities. According to Israeli and Lebanese officials, a deal is on the horizon, though challenges persist. The U.S. has played a pivotal role in mediating discussions.

Recent reports suggest significant progress, with Israeli airstrikes continuing to target Hezbollah-held areas in Beirut. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has unleashed its biggest rocket strikes yet, complicating the potential ceasefire's framework.

Diplomacy revolves around U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates Hezbollah's withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Officials on both sides are cautiously optimistic, albeit wary of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

