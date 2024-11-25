Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Tightens Security on Classified Communications

The Jammu and Kashmir government has introduced stringent guidelines to ensure the secure handling of classified communications. Officials are advised to use government-approved email and messaging services, avoid third-party platforms, and adhere to specific protocols to prevent data breaches and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:30 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced new guidelines to safeguard classified and sensitive official communications. The directive urges officials to rely exclusively on government-sanctioned email services and secure messaging platforms for transmitting crucial information.

According to a circular issued by Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma, there's a growing trend of using platforms like WhatsApp and Gmail for sharing sensitive data, posing significant security risks. Verma emphasized that such tools lack the stringent protocols required for maintaining the integrity of official communications.

In response, officials must now utilize NIC email and government messaging platforms like Samvad and Sandesh. Top secret communications are to be conducted only on closed networks with advanced encryption. Further, unauthorized use of smart devices and non-compliance with these measures will lead to disciplinary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

